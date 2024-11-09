Freenet AG's stock reached a new six-year high on Friday, surging over 5% following the release of its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and an optimistic forecast through 2028. The company reported a nearly 3% increase in revenue to €1.82 billion and unveiled an ambitious growth strategy for the coming years.

Ambitious Targets Set for 2028

The management board has outlined clear financial objectives, aiming to grow EBITDA to at least €600 million by 2028, representing an average annual increase of about 4%. Freenet expects significant expansion in its IPTV sector, projecting subscriber numbers to rise to approximately 3.5 million. The company plans to maintain its dividend policy, distributing 80% of free cash flow, a move likely to please shareholders. These targets, surpassing analyst expectations, propelled the stock to a five-year peak of €29.10, reflecting investor confidence in Freenet's long-term growth potential.

