Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSWB | ISIN: FR0014007T10 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAZIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAZIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.03.2025 15:33 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VAZIVA SA: ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS - Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils

Finanznachrichten News

DJ VAZIVA SA: ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS - Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils 

VAZIVA SA 
VAZIVA SA: ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS - Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils 
05-March-2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS 
Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils 
 
Paris, March 4, 2025, 5:45 PM - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the digitization of employee 
benefits, today announced the acquisition of Pronis Loisirs, a specialist in digital solutions for works councils. 
Through this strategic operation, Vaziva expands its offering with a comprehensive range of services dedicated to works 
councils. 
 
A new step towards becoming the one-stop shop for employee benefits 
Founded in 1997, Pronis Loisirs is known for its effective solutions in management, accounting, and communication, 
including management software, online ticketing platforms, and dematerialized gift cards for Work councils. Based in 
the South of France, Pronis Loisirs supports over 600 Work councils across the country in optimizing their operations 
and implementing attractive services for their employees. In a market context marked by a growing demand for integrated 
solutions, this acquisition aligns with Vaziva's development strategy, which aims to provide Work councils with a 
global solution that simplifies their daily management and maximizes benefits for their employees. Focusing on human 
values, both entities share a common vision that places the well-being of employees and beneficiaries at the heart of 
their development. 
Operational and geographical synergies 
Located in Southwest region, where Vaziva is not yet established, Pronis Loisirs will facilitate the expansion by 
easing access to its clientele. Vaziva's strong reputation, evidenced by a renewal rate approaching 100%, will be a 
crucial lever for capturing this market and boosting the acquisition of new clients in the short term. This partnership 
will also allow Pronis Loisirs to leverage the complementary modules developed by Vaziva, thereby consolidating their 
shared vision of supporting Work councils. 
With this acquisition financed through equity and Vaziva stocks, the group strengthens its workforce to approximately 
70 employees. This strategic move will enable it to address an estimated annual market of over EUR30 million by offering 
a combined service package of social benefits and software solutions. This merger aims to generate an additional 
revenue of EUR7.5 million over the next 18 months. In conclusion, the group demonstrates its capacity to continue its 
growth in 2025 and beyond. 
 
"We are excited to expand the teams at Vaziva. More than just an acquisition, this operation represents the 
collaboration of players who share a common vision of managing and optimizing benefits for Work councils. By joining 
forces, we bring Work councils a comprehensive, modern, and intuitive solution that allows for simplified management 
and an enhanced user experience," says Patrick Berthé, CEO of Vaziva. 
"For over 25 years, Pronis Loisirs has been committed to supporting Work councils by providing tailored and effective 
solutions. Joining Vaziva marks a new step that will allow us to accelerate our development and enrich our offering 
with new synergies. Our clients will benefit from optimized service continuity and an expanded range of solutions while 
retaining the proximity and expertise that are our strengths," adds Frédéric Amouroux, CEO of Pronis Loisirs. 
 
Next Publication: Annual Results 2024: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after market close. 
 
About Vaziva 
Vaziva is the next-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the first intelligent 
multi-allocated Mastercard® payment card managed for Social and Economic Committees (Work councils), Human Resources 
(HR), companies, and local authorities. This card is usable on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva 
Mastercard® incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) that organizes the management of social allocations according to 
employee spending. 
 
 
About Pronis Loisirs 
For 25 years, Pronis Loisirs has been developing, with over 600 Work councils, solutions for communication, management, 
and accounting, as well as ticketing platforms that improve the efficiency and daily management of elected 
representatives. Based in Nîmes, Pronis Loisirs is distinguished by its responsive customer service and no-commitment 
offers that guarantee excellent value for money. 
 
 
FOLLOW VAZIVA ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 
Facebook 
Twitter 
Instagram 
LinkedIn 
 
CONTACTS 
 
VAZIVA 
Christophe KOURDOULY 
@ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com 
 
CAPVALUE 
Dina MORIN 
@ dmorin@capvalue.fr 
01 80 81 50 00 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: VAZIVA - PR ACQUISITION PRONIS LOISIRS - 040325 UK 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   VAZIVA SA 
       31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 
       75015 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    0672941282 
E-mail:    contact@vazivacard.com 
Internet:   www.vazivagroup.com 
ISIN:     FR0014007T10 
AMF Category: Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID: 2095843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2095843 05-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095843&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.