VAZIVA SA VAZIVA SA: ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS - Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils 05-March-2025 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ACQUISITION OF THE COMPANY PRONIS LOISIRS Vaziva strengthens its services offer dedicated to work councils Paris, March 4, 2025, 5:45 PM - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the digitization of employee benefits, today announced the acquisition of Pronis Loisirs, a specialist in digital solutions for works councils. Through this strategic operation, Vaziva expands its offering with a comprehensive range of services dedicated to works councils. A new step towards becoming the one-stop shop for employee benefits Founded in 1997, Pronis Loisirs is known for its effective solutions in management, accounting, and communication, including management software, online ticketing platforms, and dematerialized gift cards for Work councils. Based in the South of France, Pronis Loisirs supports over 600 Work councils across the country in optimizing their operations and implementing attractive services for their employees. In a market context marked by a growing demand for integrated solutions, this acquisition aligns with Vaziva's development strategy, which aims to provide Work councils with a global solution that simplifies their daily management and maximizes benefits for their employees. Focusing on human values, both entities share a common vision that places the well-being of employees and beneficiaries at the heart of their development. Operational and geographical synergies Located in Southwest region, where Vaziva is not yet established, Pronis Loisirs will facilitate the expansion by easing access to its clientele. Vaziva's strong reputation, evidenced by a renewal rate approaching 100%, will be a crucial lever for capturing this market and boosting the acquisition of new clients in the short term. This partnership will also allow Pronis Loisirs to leverage the complementary modules developed by Vaziva, thereby consolidating their shared vision of supporting Work councils. With this acquisition financed through equity and Vaziva stocks, the group strengthens its workforce to approximately 70 employees. This strategic move will enable it to address an estimated annual market of over EUR30 million by offering a combined service package of social benefits and software solutions. This merger aims to generate an additional revenue of EUR7.5 million over the next 18 months. In conclusion, the group demonstrates its capacity to continue its growth in 2025 and beyond. "We are excited to expand the teams at Vaziva. More than just an acquisition, this operation represents the collaboration of players who share a common vision of managing and optimizing benefits for Work councils. By joining forces, we bring Work councils a comprehensive, modern, and intuitive solution that allows for simplified management and an enhanced user experience," says Patrick Berthé, CEO of Vaziva. "For over 25 years, Pronis Loisirs has been committed to supporting Work councils by providing tailored and effective solutions. Joining Vaziva marks a new step that will allow us to accelerate our development and enrich our offering with new synergies. Our clients will benefit from optimized service continuity and an expanded range of solutions while retaining the proximity and expertise that are our strengths," adds Frédéric Amouroux, CEO of Pronis Loisirs. Next Publication: Annual Results 2024: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after market close. About Vaziva Vaziva is the next-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the first intelligent multi-allocated Mastercard® payment card managed for Social and Economic Committees (Work councils), Human Resources (HR), companies, and local authorities. This card is usable on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) that organizes the management of social allocations according to employee spending. About Pronis Loisirs For 25 years, Pronis Loisirs has been developing, with over 600 Work councils, solutions for communication, management, and accounting, as well as ticketing platforms that improve the efficiency and daily management of elected representatives. Based in Nîmes, Pronis Loisirs is distinguished by its responsive customer service and no-commitment offers that guarantee excellent value for money. 