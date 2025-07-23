DJ VAZIVA SA: Revenue for the first half of 2025: EUR35.5 million (+67.1%)

VAZIVA SA VAZIVA SA: Revenue for the first half of 2025: EUR35.5 million (+67.1%) 23-Jul-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue for the first half of 2025: EUR35.5 million (+67.1%) VAZIVA confirms its trajectory of strong growth and reinforces its presence in the social environment Paris, July 23, 2025, 5:45 PM - VAZIVA (ISIN code FR0014007T10 - ALVAZ), a pioneer in the dematerialization of employee benefits, today publishes its 2025 semi-annual revenue. In MEUR 30.06.25* 30.06.24 Variation *Non audited report Sales 35.5 21.3 +67.1%

Continuation of Strong Business Growth

As of June 30, 2025, VAZIVA reports a revenue of EUR35.5 million, driven by a solid business dynamics and the increasing success of its solutions. The portfolio now comprises 1,000 clients, including 242 new accounts opened during the first half, compared to 350 for the entire 2024 fiscal year. The acceleration of activity, supported by a particularly high satisfaction rate (99% of clients recommend the solution), confirms VAZIVA's ability to capture the rapidly growing demand from work councils.

Significant Increase in Social Allowance Volume

Throughout the semester, VAZIVA has actively developed its large accounts portfolio, targeting high-potential sectors such as energy, aerospace, luxury, and healthcare. The company has also strengthened its presence in the mid-market segment, which includes a wide range of public, industrial, technological, and retail players.

On a like-for-like basis, the 677 clients who made allocations in the first half of 2024 and 2025 generated EUR26.8 million during this period, compared to EUR20.8 million in the previous period, representing a 26% increase. The average basket now reaches nearly EUR40,000, reflecting the increase in budgets allocated by work councils. May 2025 stood out with a 200% growth compared to the same period. This performance reflects the combined effects of a targeted strengthening of the sales teams and VAZIVA's now established presence across the territory, key levers for sustainably supporting the growth dynamics. The distribution of allowances throughout the semester remains stable, with holiday allowances predominating (50%), followed by gift allowances (45%), and to a lesser extent, cultural and educational allowances (5%).

2025 Outlook: Continued Growth Strategy

The second half promises to be rich for VAZIVA with the operational launch of a large accounts sales service targeting work councils and HR departments of large companies. This initiative aims to strengthen VAZIVA's presence in a high-potential segment by deploying a team of experts responsible for concluding framework agreements nationally. This initiative is part of a momentum to enhance the brand's presence among HR decision-makers, driven by the desire to broaden the offering to restaurant vouchers.

The business will also benefit from the increasing contribution of the acquisition of Pronis Loisirs, which complements VAZIVA's offering (management, ticketing, gift cards) and strengthens its geographical coverage.

Finally, VAZIVA plans to move its offices during the second half to accommodate the growth of its workforce. A new brand identity will also be unveiled, illustrating VAZIVA's positioning evolution, the modernization of its offering, and its ambition to become a reference player in the social transformation of companies.

Next Publication: Semi-annual results 2025: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, after the market closes.

About VAZIVA

VAZIVA is the new-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the 1st Mastercard® managed multi-dotations smart payment card for Works Councils (CSE), Human Resources (HR), companies and local bodies. This card can be used on the international Mastercard® network. The Vaziva Mastercard® incorporates artificial intelligence [AI] that organizes the management of social grants according to employees' expenses.

