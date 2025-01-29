DJ VAZIVA SA: Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 - Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m

VAZIVA SA VAZIVA SA: Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 - Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m 29-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m Paris, 29 January 2025, 5.45pm - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10-ALVAZ), a pioneer in the dematerialisation of employee benefits, today published its annual sales figures for 2024. In EURm 31.12.24* 31.12.23 Variation *Non audited numbers SALES 41.7 27.1 +63% Outperformance of holiday and gift endowments

In 2024, Vaziva posted sales of EUR41.7m, up 63% on 2023. Robust business driven by dematerialised social benefits for companies and their employees.

Holiday and gift grants remain the main drivers of Vaziva's business.

Marketing and sales efforts with Works Councils accelerated in the second half of the year, enabling Vaziva to sign contracts with key customers in the defence, luxury goods and industrial sectors. These strategic partnerships illustrate Vaziva's agility, allowing it to meet demanding expectations thanks to its tailor-made and innovative endowment solutions.

Regional coverage to better serve growth

Throughout the year, Vaziva has consolidated its presence in France and strengthened its customer proximity by establishing itself in new cities. Participation in major events such as Eluceo and Comexposium in France, and for the first time in Barcelona, Spain, illustrates Vaziva's growing market share in France as well as its growth drivers to new international markets.

2025 Outlook: Towards European Expansion and Strengthening Teams

To support its growth in France and internationally, Vaziva will rely on a strengthened team of new salespeople, post sales management and customer service.

Vaziva intends to continue its domestic growth in 2025 and reaffirms its ambition to become a key player in the dematerialization of social benefits and keeps up business development in Europe.

Next Publication: Annual Results 2024: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after market close.

About Vaziva

Vaziva is the next-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the first intelligent multi-benefit payment card Mastercard®? managed for Social and Economic Committees (CSE), Human Resources (HR), companies, and local authorities. This card is usable on the international Mastercard®? network. The Vaziva Mastercard®? integrates artificial intelligence (AI) that organizes the management of social benefits according to employee spending.

CONTACTS

VAZIVA

Christophe KOURDOULY

@ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com

CAPVALUE

Dina MORIN

@ dmorin@capvalue.fr

01 80 81 50 00

=----------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VAZIVA SA 31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 75015 Paris France Phone: 0672941282 E-mail: contact@vazivacard.com Internet: www.vazivagroup.com ISIN: FR0014007T10 AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues EQS News ID: 2077327 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2077327 29-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

