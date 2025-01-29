Anzeige
WKN: A3DSWB | ISIN: FR0014007T10 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAZIVA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAZIVA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.01.2025 18:16 Uhr
181 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VAZIVA SA: Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 - Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m

Finanznachrichten News

DJ VAZIVA SA: Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 - Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m 

VAZIVA SA 
VAZIVA SA: Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 - Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m 
29-Jan-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sharp business growth to be achieved in 2024 
Sales up 63% to EUR41.7m 
 
Paris, 29 January 2025, 5.45pm - Vaziva (ISIN code FR0014007T10-ALVAZ), a pioneer in the dematerialisation of employee 
benefits, today published its annual sales figures for 2024. 
 
In EURm 
           31.12.24* 31.12.23 Variation 
*Non audited numbers 
SALES         41.7   27.1   +63% Outperformance of holiday and gift endowments

In 2024, Vaziva posted sales of EUR41.7m, up 63% on 2023. Robust business driven by dematerialised social benefits for companies and their employees.

Holiday and gift grants remain the main drivers of Vaziva's business.

Marketing and sales efforts with Works Councils accelerated in the second half of the year, enabling Vaziva to sign contracts with key customers in the defence, luxury goods and industrial sectors. These strategic partnerships illustrate Vaziva's agility, allowing it to meet demanding expectations thanks to its tailor-made and innovative endowment solutions.

Regional coverage to better serve growth

Throughout the year, Vaziva has consolidated its presence in France and strengthened its customer proximity by establishing itself in new cities. Participation in major events such as Eluceo and Comexposium in France, and for the first time in Barcelona, Spain, illustrates Vaziva's growing market share in France as well as its growth drivers to new international markets.

2025 Outlook: Towards European Expansion and Strengthening Teams

To support its growth in France and internationally, Vaziva will rely on a strengthened team of new salespeople, post sales management and customer service.

Vaziva intends to continue its domestic growth in 2025 and reaffirms its ambition to become a key player in the dematerialization of social benefits and keeps up business development in Europe.

Next Publication: Annual Results 2024: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after market close.

About Vaziva

Vaziva is the next-generation issuer of employee benefits (vacations, gifts, lunches) on the first intelligent multi-benefit payment card Mastercard®? managed for Social and Economic Committees (CSE), Human Resources (HR), companies, and local authorities. This card is usable on the international Mastercard®? network. The Vaziva Mastercard®? integrates artificial intelligence (AI) that organizes the management of social benefits according to employee spending.

FOLLOW VAZIVA ON

Facebook Twitter Instagram LinkedIn

CONTACTS

VAZIVA

Christophe KOURDOULY

@ christophe.kourdouly@vaziva.com

CAPVALUE

Dina MORIN

@ dmorin@capvalue.fr

01 80 81 50 00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: VAZIVA-CP CA 2024-290125 UK 

=----------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   VAZIVA SA 
       31 RUE DE LA FEDERATION 
       75015 Paris 
       France 
Phone:    0672941282 
E-mail:    contact@vazivacard.com 
Internet:   www.vazivagroup.com 
ISIN:     FR0014007T10 
AMF Category: Inside information / Information on annual revenues 
EQS News ID: 2077327 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2077327 29-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2077327&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2025 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
