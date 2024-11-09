New to the Street Premieres Episode 611 on Bloomberg Television Tonight at 6:30 PM EST as Sponsored Programming, Featuring Zapp Electric Vehicles, OriginClear and PillSafe

Also our regular updates on The Sustainable Green team with Jimmy Houston on the Water Less Garden and SEKUR with "The Hack of the Week"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2024 / New to The Street, the renowned business television series that brings emerging companies to the forefront, is set to broadcast Episode 611 tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. This special episode includes exclusive interviews with executives from Zapp Electric Vehicles, OriginClear, PillSafe, and The Sustainable Green Team, along with the popular "Sekur Hack of the Week" segment led by cybersecurity expert Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd., and co-host Ana Berry.





Episode Highlights and Featured Companies

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

In tonight's interview, CEO Swin Chatsuwan will discuss Zapp's recent regulatory approval in Thailand and the company's plans to scale the business in Asia and Europe.

More Info: zappev.com

OriginClear, Inc. (OTC Pink:OCLN)

About OriginClear: OriginClear is leading a new wave of decentralized water treatment solutions, enabling businesses and communities to manage their water needs independently. Through its Water On Demand program, OriginClear allows investors to support private water treatment solutions, addressing the critical infrastructure issues facing the water sector. CEO Riggs Eckelberry will share insights on the pressing need for sustainable water solutions and how OriginClear is revolutionizing the industry with innovative approaches.

More Info: originclear.com

PillSafe

"PillSafe" a revolutionary smart delivery technology for personalized medicine. "With the rise in medication complexity and addiction, smart packing

technologies are becoming the new standard. By licensing PillSafe technology, every segment of the industry and government can leverage the PillSafe features and functions into products, software and systems that can make a real difference" Stated Jim Patton Founder of PillSafe.

The Sustainable Green Team

About The Sustainable Green Team: The Sustainable Green Team champions environmental conservation through sustainable resource management practices. Collaborating with partners, they implement initiatives that benefit communities and help preserve natural resources. CEO Tony Raynor and environmental advocate Jimmy Houston will highlight the company's eco-friendly practices and its dedication to environmental stewardship.

More Info: thesustainablegreenteam.com

Special Segment: "Sekur Hack of the Week" with Alain Ghiai and Ana Berry

In tonight's episode, "Sekur Hack of the Week" returns with Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd., and co-host Ana Berry. This segment offers crucial insights into cybersecurity trends, addressing recent digital threats and providing practical advice for securing personal and business data.

Tune In Tonight at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television

Don't miss Episode 611 of New to The Street on Bloomberg Television, where viewers can explore the latest developments in electric mobility, water sustainability, healthcare technology, environmental conservation, and cybersecurity.

About Us

New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier business television series that highlights emerging companies, providing them with a powerful platform to reach a broad audience. The show airs on major networks, including Bloomberg Television, and features in-depth interviews with executives, offering insights into their operations, products, and strategies. By showcasing a diverse range of industries, New to The Street connects viewers with cutting-edge developments and investment opportunities.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp EV (Nasdaq: ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry, on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a suite of high-performance electric two-wheelers that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorised "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries.



PillSafe

PillSafe is a pioneering "smart" technology that shifts the standard of care in the pharmaceutical industry with home delivery and patient compliance in response to the opioid epidemic. The company creates prescription compliance by restricting access to medication to only the patient, keeping medication safe from divergence and abuse. PillSafe's "intelligent" design includes several innovative features that benefit the delivery network from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient. The patented technology includes an electronic label that can increase adherence messaging, two-step verification, or active advertising from the manufacturer to the pharmacy to the patient.

In 2022, 27 million Americans had a drug use disorder. The economic impact of opioids has been substantial, affecting lives, families, and the working population directly. A CDC review of mortality data from 21 states reported that unintentional overdose deaths accounted for a disproportionate share of all deaths in six occupational groups: construction, extraction (e.g., mining), food preparation and serving, health care practitioners, health care support, and personal care and service.

Source: PillSafe

Sekur Private Data, Ltd.

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. provides secure communications and data management solutions, protecting users from cyber threats through advanced encryption and privacy features. The company's "Sekur Hack of the Week" segment, featuring CEO Alain Ghiai and co-host Ana Berry, educates viewers on current cybersecurity trends and offers actionable advice on protecting digital privacy.

