Freenet AG's stock soared to a six-year high on Friday, jumping over 5% following the release of its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 and an optimistic forecast through 2028. The share price peaked at €29.10, reflecting heightened investor confidence in the company's long-term growth potential. Freenet aims to achieve an operating profit (EBITDA) of at least €600 million by 2028, representing an average annual growth of approximately 4%. This ambitious target surpasses analyst expectations and underscores the company's bullish outlook in a competitive market.

IPTV Expansion Drives Future Growth

A key element of Freenet's strategy is its planned expansion in the IPTV sector, with projections to increase Waipu.tv subscribers to around 3.5 million by 2028. The company has already seen significant growth in this area, adding 132,000 new Waipu.tv customers in the third quarter of 2023 alone. This growth is partly attributed to the elimination of the ancillary cost privilege. Freenet's commitment to maintaining its dividend policy, distributing 80% of free cash flow, further bolsters investor appeal. The market's positive reaction to these medium-term goals reflects growing confidence in Freenet's ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the telecommunications and TV streaming landscape.

Ad

Fresh Freenet information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Freenet analysis...