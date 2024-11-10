JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release September figures for its current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, the current account surplus came in at 3.804 trillion yen.Japan also will see October results for the economy watchers current index and bank lending. In September, the index score was 47.8, while overall bank lending was up 2.7 percent on year,Indonesia will provide October results for its consumer confidence index; in September, the index score was 123.5.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX