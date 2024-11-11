TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tire and rubber giant Bridgestone Corporation (BRDCF.PK), Monday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 358.637 billion yen for the 9 months ended September 30, higher than 357.065 billion yen in the same a period a year ago.Profit from continuing operations, however, declined to 257.524 billion yen or 368.30 yen per share from 271.032 billion yen or 387.64 yen per share last year on higher tax expense.Net profit was 252.726 billion yen or 368.70 yen per share, down from 266.732 billion yen or 389.20 yen per share a year ago.Operating profit increased to 377.125 billion yen from 375.795 billion yen last year. Adjusted operating profit was 353.196 billion yen, down from 362.259 billion yen a year ago.Revenue from continuing operations grew to 3,269.411 billion yen from 3,198.144 billion yen in the previous year.For fiscal 2024, the company expects net profit to increase 1.4 percent year-on-year to 336 billion yen and basic earnings per share to be 490.69. Revenue for the year is expected to grow 2.2 percent to 4,410 billion yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX