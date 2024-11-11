LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Government Investments Limited announced the completion of the disposal of part of HM Treasury shareholding in NatWest Group. The disposal was effected by way of an off-market purchase by NatWest of 262,605,042 ordinary shares in NatWest, pursuant to a contract between NatWest and HM Treasury. The price paid by NatWest for each share was 380.8 pence. The total consideration for the off-market purchase will be 1 billion pounds.As a result, HM Treasury's percentage of voting rights in NatWest Group will fall from approximately 14.2% to approximately 11.4%, following cancellation by NatWest Group of all of the purchased shares. UKGI and HM Treasury will keep further disposal options under consideration when market conditions permit.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX