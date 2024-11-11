LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight Plc (DIA.L), a provider of LED lighting for heavy industries, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer, Carolyn Zhang has stepped down for personal reasons with immediate effect.The company added that it has started a search for a new CFO.Subsequently, the company has rescheduled the release of its first-half interim results, which now will be announced by the end of November.Nigel Lingwood, Chair of the Audit Committee, will oversee the finalization of the company's interim results.As previously confirmed, Dialight's first-half performance is in line with the management's expectations.The company sees a small underlying operating profit against a loss of $2.5 million, recorded for the same period last year, with a revenue similar to the last year's $91 million.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX