WKN: A400EA | ISIN: NO0013119255 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZD0
Frankfurt
11.11.24
08:39 Uhr
0,290 Euro
+0,008
+2,84 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTEROIL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 08:36 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:


Interoil Exploration & Production ASA: Interoil announces successful Vikingo well intervention in Colombia

Finanznachrichten News

Oslo, 11 November 2024

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Colombian subsidiary, Interoil Colombia Exploration and Production ("ICEP"), has successfully completed a downhole intervention to the Vikingo well. This intervention included the installation of a jet pump with a modified operational configuration, restoring production to 400 barrels of oil per day (bopd), a significant increase from the pre-intervention level of 105 bopd. While production is expected to stabilize at around 200 bopd, the intervention has improved operational efficiency by reducing lifting costs with the new jet pump configuration.

This successful intervention emphasizes Interoil's commitment to optimizing production efficiency and extending the economic life of its assets. In addition to enhancing well performance, the Company remains focused on growth, achieving social and environmental objectives, and exploring opportunities to expand its asset portfolio.

Leandro Carbone, CEO of Interoil, commented:

"This intervention reaffirms Interoil's confidence in the potential of our assets. We are committed to maximizing the value of our fields while creating lasting benefits for the local communities, our employees, and shareholders."


About Interoil Exploration and Production ASA

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian-based exploration and production company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with a primary focus on Latin America. The Company operates several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina, employing approximately 70 people. Headquartered in Oslo, Interoil is dedicated to delivering value through operational excellence, sustainable practices, and community engagement.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Email: ir@interoil.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


