WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has named Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik as the new US ambassador to the United Nations, U.S. media reported.'I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,' The New York Post quoted Trump as saying in a statement Sunday night.The newspaper said Stefanik accepted the role.'I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate,' says her statement published in New York Post.CNN also reported the news, quoting sources.As chair of the House Republican Conference since 2021, she is the fourth-ranking member of the party in the House.Becoming the youngest woman elected to Congress at the age of 30 in 2014, Stefanik is known as a staunch ally of Trump and a major fundraiser for the Republican Party.If confirmed, she will replace the outgoing US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX