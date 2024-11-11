Anglesey Mining Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 11

AIM: AYM

11 November 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Issue of Equity

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), announces that it has issued a total of 1,229,238 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") in satisfaction of amounts owing to certain suppliers, at a price of 1p per share.

Application has been made for the New Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing ordinary shares in the Company, to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place on 14 November 2024.

The Company has no ordinary shares held in treasury and, as a result, the total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 484,822,255.

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Interim-Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.



Anglesey also holds a 49.75% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 12% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.