WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Solidion Technology (STI) announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Bluestar Materials Company of Taiwan. The agreement will leverage Solidion's patent portfolio and accelerate the commercialization of its anode technology, including its technology that allow lithium batteries to be charged in 5 minutes.'This agreement positions Solidion to capture new market share in the U.S. while showcasing our Silicon-based solutions, which offer improved battery efficiency and energy density compared to conventional solid-state options on a worldwide basis,' said Jaymes Winters, CEO of Solidion Technology.