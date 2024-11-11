WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump stated that Tom Homan, the former chief of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be his Homeland Secretary.'I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation's Borders ('The Border Czar'), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,' Trump said in a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, late Sunday.'There is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders,' according to Trump. 'Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin.'Homan, 62, served as acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, from January 30, 2017, to June 29, 2018. He advocates deportation and opposes sanctuary city policies. He was a strong proponents of separating children from their parents as a means of deterring illegal entry into the country and curbing human trafficking.During election campaign, Trump vowed to expel all illegal immigrants from the country under a major deportation program.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX