WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Priceline announced its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. The company will debut its first-ever 10 Days of Deals with new curated deals being unlocked every day between November 20th and November 29th. The offers continue with Cyber Monday flash sales and a Travel Tuesday sale and extend throughout December with annual month-long Season of Savings sale. Priceline's annual Season of Savings begins on December 4.Brett Keller, CEO of Priceline, said: 'With extensive deals across flights, hotels, rental cars, cruises and more, we are committed to providing exceptional value and unforgettable experiences at top destinations around the world.'Priceline is part of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG).Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX