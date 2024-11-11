JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will host the new Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for a bilateral meeting at the White House on Tuesday.During the visit, the two leaders will explore ways to strengthen U.S.-Indonesian cooperation as part of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.'The leaders will coordinate on sustainable approaches to food security, the clean energy transition, democracy and pluralism, regional peace and stability, and people-to-people ties, as well as advancing our cooperation on humanitarian aid and disaster relief,' the White House said in a statement.President Biden will celebrate the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Indonesian relations and pay tribute to those affected by the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, it added.Subianto leaves for Washington after meeting his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, which marked his first trip abroad since being sworn into office alst month. During the meeting, the Chinese and Indonesian delegations signed eight agreements, including a consensus document on joint development of fisheries, oil and gas in maritime areas where the two nations have overlapping claims.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX