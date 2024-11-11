Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) ("Onyx Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the final results from the 2024 summer field program at the Company's King Tut Property ("King Tut" or the "Property"), in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt (Figure 1).

Highlights of the 2024 Summer Field Program

The 2024 field program included soil and rock sampling, detailed geological and vein mapping, and reprocessing and inverting of airborne magnetic data collected during the 2023 field season (the "Program"). Work was completed on both the Golden Mask intrusion and the Ra intrusion (previously referred to as WEAS) at the King Tut Property.

The Company is very encouraged with the results of this work which has expanded the gold-in-soil geochemical footprint at the Golden Mask anomaly to 2,300 by 1,500 meters. This work has also identified an extensive field of sheeted quartz veins at the Ra vein field with a high-grade surface rock sample of 25.1 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au").

Additionally, the reprocessing of 2023 airborne magnetic data and 3D inversion modeling have provided detailed subsurface outlines of the Golden Mask and Ra targets, refining the Company's understanding of these intrusive bodies and supporting the development of precise drill targets for future exploration.

"The results from this year's program continue to reinforce our confidence in the untapped potential of the King Tut Property," said Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO. "At Golden Mask, we've increased the gold-in-soil anomaly by more than 1,400 meters. At Ra, our first-ever field program discovered a new outcropping vein field grading up to 25.1 g/t Au, confirming the impressive gold potential of the property. Through airborne magnetic surveys, we have further sharpened our understanding of the potential structures at Golden Mask and Ra. This work will enable us to prioritize new, high-impact targets and work is underway to incorporate these results into a refined drill program for the Yukon in 2025."

Details of 2024 Summer Field Program

The 2024 Yukon exploration program focused on follow-up contour and grid soil sampling and rock sampling at the Golden Mask anomaly, and detailed geological and vein mapping and rock sampling at the new Ra target, both of which are associated with two separate intrusion-related gold systems. The work was carried out by a four-person field crew from Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited, based in Whitehorse, Yukon, over a 20-day period in July 2024.

Golden Mask Target

The Golden Mask target occurs within and around a granitic stock that is interpreted to be the upper carapace of a reduced intrusion. Here, the gold-in-soil anomaly spans approximately 1,400 by 1,400 meters in size showcasing a strong RIRGS geochemical signature (Bi, Te, W, As) alongside consistently elevated gold values, with soil samples returning >20 ppb Au and a peak value of 1,423 ppb Au. The anomaly is open for expansion to the west and south. In 2023, the Company completed seven (7) drill holes at Golden Mask totaling 1,483.5 meters, intersecting broad zones of gold mineralization within the granitic intrusion and hornfels aureole including 0.30 g/t Au over 32.5 meters in hole KT23-005 (including 0.56 g/t Au over 8.0 meters). Gold is associated with fracture-controlled and locally pervasive, strong iron oxidation associated with fine-grained disseminated and quartz vein-hosted pyrite and arsenopyrite (+/- bismuthinite, stibnite, sulfosalts).

During the 2024 program, the Company expanded the existing soil grid with 400 new soil samples and also collected five-rock chip channels and 61 rock grabs (Figure 2 and Figure 3). The results have expanded the size of the gold-in-soil anomaly to 2,300 by 1,500 meters. Geological mapping revealed dominant SSW-NNE-oriented fractures and veins that dip steeply to the NW. A prominent fracture set spaced roughly 10 to 50 cm apart was observed across a 10-meter-wide outcrop with local 1cm wide vuggy quartz-arsenopyrite veins. Notably, two northeast-trending gullies correlate with increased fracture density and they may represent key structures related to gold mineralization.

Ra Target

The Ra target is located eight kilometers east of Golden Mask, near the center of the Property, and within the hornfelsed aureole on the southwest margin of a large quartz monzonite/granite stock. The Ra target hosts multigenerational gold-bearing sheeted quartz veins within an exposed, 3 x 2 km granitic intrusion. Prior drilling by a previous operator intersected 1.0 g/t Au over 21 meters (true width unknown) associated with the sheeted quartz veins, along with surface grab samples of up to 20.1 g/t Au.

During the 2024 program, the Company focused its work on the Ra sheeted vein fields, collecting 135 rock channel samples (Plate 1) and 13 rock grab samples, and conducting detailed mapping of vein density (Plate 2) and the intrusive margins (Figure 4 and Figure 5). The area features abundant N-S-oriented oxidized sheeted quartz veins and locally sheeted quartz-arsenopyrite veins. Sampling returned values up to 25.1 g/t Au from sub-cropping vein material, corroborating historical findings. This program marks the first exploration program conducted by Onyx Gold since acquiring the property in May 2024 and the first time the target has been explored since 1996.

Vein density mapping has defined a promising vein field approximately 1,700m x 1,000m in size (Figure 5). Gold grades appear to be related to vein density and increase towards the western margin of the intrusion.

Main Tut Target

The Main Tut target is located on the north and eastern margins of the Ra intrusion and is defined by a broad zone of moderately to strongly anomalous gold-in-soil values up to 13,390 ppb gold, coincident with a strong RIRGS pathfinder geochemical signature (Bi, Te, W, As). The anomaly has an arcuate shape that is over six kilometers in length and 200 to 1,500 meters in width. No work was completed at the Main Tut target in 2024.

Airborne Geophysical Survey Results

In 2023, 1,692-line kilometer property-wide drone-based magnetic geophysical survey was flown over the King Tut Property. New processing of this data by the Company's independent geophysical consultant has generated 3D inversion models for both magnetic susceptibility and magnetic vector inversion (MVI) (Figure 6 and Figure 7).

The inversion effectively delineates the magnetic structures of King Tut and Golden Mask, providing valuable insights into subsurface geology. The inversion results also indicate good alignment between the modeled data and the actual magnetic response, suggesting the models are reliable. Ongoing structural and geological interpretation of the inversion data is expected to guide the next phase of exploration.

Plate 1 - Personnel collecting rock samples at the Ra Target, Main Tut anomaly

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_personnel%20collecting%20rock%20samples.jpg

Plate 2 - Granite outcrop displaying N-S oriented sheeted quartz veins at the Ra target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_granite%20outcrop.jpg

Figure 1 - Regional Property Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_10bdfdda64a9a94d_002full.jpg

Figure 2 - Property Map - Golden Mask, Ra, and Main Tut Targets

Note - Highlighted historical samples noted herein have not been verified by the Company, but they provide evidence for the general gold endowment of the claims. Grab samples are selective in nature and don't necessarily represent bulk tonnage grades.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_fig2_property_map_golden_mask.jpg

Figure 3 - Property Map - Golden Mask Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_figure%203%20property%20map%20golden%20mask%20target.jpg

Figure 4 - Property Map - Ra Target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_figure%204%20propery%20map%20ra%20target.jpg

Figure 5 - Medium scale inversion magnetic susceptibility model for the Golden Mask (left) and Ra (right) intrusions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9800/229472_10bdfdda64a9a94d_003full.jpg

About the Yukon Gold Properties

Onyx Gold controls a portfolio of greenfield gold properties in eastern Yukon, totaling 227 square kilometers. The King Tut Property is Onyx Gold's most advanced and compelling property in the Yukon, located in the heart of an emerging reduced intrusive-related gold district in the Selwyn Basin. Previous fieldwork identified large-scale undrilled gold-in-soil anomalies in a comparable geological setting 50 km from the Rogue/Valley Discovery, one of Canada's most significant new gold discoveries.

About Onyx Gold

Onyx Gold is an exploration company focused on well-established Canadian mining jurisdictions, with assets in Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory. The Company's extensive portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, renowned for its high-grade mineralization, plus two additional earlier-stage large exploration properties, Golden Mile and Timmins South. Onyx Gold also controls four properties in the Selwyn Basin area of Yukon Territory, which is currently gaining significance due to recent discoveries in the area. Onyx Gold's experienced board and senior management team are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance

Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

