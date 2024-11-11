BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's consumer price inflation eased further in October to the lowest level in six months amid price declines in a broad number of categories, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The consumer price index moved up 0.3 percent annually in October, following a 0.5 percent increase in September.Housing and utility costs fell sharply by 6.3 percent from last year, and transport charges were 4.0 percent less expensive.Data showed that costs for furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance dipped 3.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices slid by 1.3 percent. Meanwhile, health costs registered a surge of 7.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in October versus a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX