Jumia Technologies AG: Jumia Ghana Expands Operations with New State-of-the-Art Warehouse

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, today announced the launch of a new integrated warehouse and logistics network facility in Tema, Ghana. The facility marks a significant investment in Ghana's e-commerce ecosystem and underscores Jumia's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The expansion aligns with Jumia's strategic focus on optimizing its operations and enhancing efficiency across its pan-African e-commerce platform and follows similar initiatives in Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Cote d'Ivoire.

The new Tema warehouse spans 6,000 square metres and offers significantly increased storage capacity, enabling Jumia to efficiently manage its growing product range and meet the rising expectations of Ghanaian customers. By optimising its supply chain operations, Jumia aims to reduce delivery times, expand product availability, and solidify its position as the preferred online shopping destination in the country.

"This strategic expansion is a testament to Jumia Ghana's success and our unwavering dedication to serving the Ghanaian market. Enhancing our logistics infrastructure across our footprint better positions Jumia to meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive e-commerce growth. This new facility will enable us to offer a wider selection of products, faster delivery times, and even greater convenience to customers," said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia.

The new warehouse's strategic location in Tema offers improved accessibility to major transportation routes, facilitating efficient distribution across the country. It is fully operational and ready for the Jumia Black Friday campaign which runs from November 1 to November 30, 2024. The sales campaign serves as a powerful platform for local businesses to reach new customers and boost sales, empowering entrepreneurs and fostering job creation.

"Our team is excited to operate from this new, modern facility and we are sure to see improved employee satisfaction. The increased space and advanced infrastructure will also allow us to streamline our operations, improve order fulfilment, and deliver an even better shopping experience for our customers," said Fiacre N'Guessan, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Jumia Ghana.

As Jumia Ghana continues to expand its product offerings and reach, this new warehouse is a cornerstone of the company's growth strategy.

About Jumia

Jumia is a leading pan-African e-commerce platform, with operations across 11 African countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of everyday life in Africa by leveraging technology to deliver innovative, convenient and affordable online services to customers, while helping businesses grow as they use Jumia's platform to better reach and serve customers.

The Jumia platform consists of a marketplace, which connects more than 64,000 sellers with customers, a vast logistics network, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages, and a proprietary payment service, JumiaPay, which facilitates transactions among participants active on the Jumia platform in select markets. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://group.jumia.com/.

