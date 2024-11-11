Dominari Holdings Inc. Strengthens Team with Appointment of Experienced Accounting Team

Edward Deignan Appointed as VP of Finance and Accounting Kyle Degruttola Appointed as Controller



Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:DOMH) (the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Edward Deignan as Vice President of Finance and Accounting and Kyle Degruttola as Controller. Together, they bring decades of accounting and finance leadership experience from various multi-national and public sector organizations.

Mr. Deignan is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company's financial operations. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience in accounting, finance and banking. He has served as a chief financial officer for several companies over the past decade. He is a certified public accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Seton Hall University.

Mr. Degruttola is responsible for directing all accounting operations. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, including serving as a collegiate professor of accounting and computer science at Wood Tobe-Coburn College and Union County College. Most recently, he served as Controller for the City of Jersey City. Prior to that, he served as the private equity accounting manager for US Retirement & Benefit Partners. He is a certified public accountant, a Series 27 financial and operations principal and holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Kean University.

For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/.

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

Dominari Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), formerly AIkido Pharma, Inc., was founded in 1967 as Spherix Incorporated. Since 2017, the Company operated as a biotechnology company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics and their related patent technology. The Company is in the process of winding down its historical pipeline of biotechnology assets held by Aikido Labs, LLC. In an effort to enhance shareholder value, in June of 2022, the Company formed a wholly owned financial services subsidiary, Dominari Financial Inc. ("Dominari Financial"), with the intent of shifting the Company's primary operating focus away from biotechnology to the fintech and financial services industries. Through Dominari Financial, the Company acquired Dominari Securities LLC ("Dominari Securities"), an introducing broker-dealer, registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") and an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Dominari Securities provides investment advisory services and annuity and insurance products of certain insurance carriers as an insurance agency through independent and affiliated brokers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Dominari Holdings Inc.

https://www.dominariholdings.com/

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dominari Holdings

View the original press release on accesswire.com