Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

WKN: A3DCS5 | ISIN: US60785L2079 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.11.24
15:30 Uhr
2,210 US-Dollar
+0,010
+0,45 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 14:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Proudly Sponsors the Inaugural Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today Conference

Finanznachrichten News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced that it is a Gold sponsor of the upcoming, first annual Achieving Diabetes Equity in Practice Today (ADEPT) Conference taking place at the Chicago Marriott Downtown on November 12 and 13,2024. The ADEPT Conference, which is the result of a collaborative effort between the American Diabetes Association and the T1D Exchange, will bring together key stakeholders focused on achieving health equity in type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

"We are very pleased and proud to be a sponsor of this important new conference," said Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "The conference mission aligns closely with our corporate vision to revolutionize patient access by enabling rapid uptake of important diabetes technology for the people with insulin-requiring diabetes who might benefit most. We look forward to meeting key stakeholders and sharing details on our debut insulin pump, the MODD1, and our plans to bring it to market," Mr. Besser added.

"We are excited to welcome Modular Medical as a Gold sponsor of this inaugural ADEPT Conference," said David Walton, CEO of the T1D Exchange. "We applaud the Company's focus on improved patient access to diabetes technology, especially so early in their product lifecycle," Mr. Walton concluded.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser
Chief Executive Officer
Modular Medical, Inc.
+1 (617) 399-1741
IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
