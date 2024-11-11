WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) announced Monday that its two Phase 2 EMPOWER trials investigating emraclidine as a once-daily, oral monotherapy treatment for adults with schizophrenia who are experiencing an acute exacerbation of psychotic symptoms, did not meet their primary endpoint.The primary end-point was of a statistically significant reduction (improvement) in the change from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score compared to the placebo group at week 6.In the EMPOWER trials, emraclidine was well-tolerated with a safety profile comparable to that observed in the Phase 1b trial.Emraclidine is a potential novel M4-selective positive allosteric modulator (PAM) in development for schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease psychosis as a once-daily medication without the need for titration.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX