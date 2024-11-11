COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in October amid an increase in electricity costs, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 1.3 percent increase in September.The product group housing, electricity, and heating had the biggest impact on the overall consumer price index in October, the agency said.The annual price growth in electricity, heating, and housing quickened to 3.3 percent from 2.5 percent in September. Similarly, inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.9 percent from 2.7 percent.Meanwhile, transportation charges decreased at a slower pace of 0.8 percent versus 2.8 percent a month ago.Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, softened slightly to 1.5 percent from 1.6 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent in October compared to a 0.3 percent fall in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX