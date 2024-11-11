Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2024) - Jeff Musson, Executive Director, Coding for Veterans, joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces, to open the market in observance of Remembrance Day.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJrDQ0GAnFY

Coding for Veterans recently celebrated its 5th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in its mission to support Canadian military veterans transitioning to civilian careers. The organization has enrolled over 800 students providing specialized training in software development and cybersecurity, helping them build skills that lead to sustainable, rewarding careers in Cyber Security and Software Development. Dedicated to honouring Veteran service by offering pathways to high-demand tech roles, Coding for Veterans helps students go from Deployment to Employment.

"It's always a privilege to open the trading day at Toronto Stock Exchange. What better way to honour our troops as they transition into civilian life than by providing them with the necessary training that leads to a lasting and lucrative second career in software development or cybersecurity," said Musson.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229494

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange