T-Mobile Veteran Employees Advice on Transitioning From Military to Civilian Life

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / In 2018, T-Mobile unveiled an expansive, companywide initiative to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses over a five-year time period. By the end of 2023, the goal was achieved. Working with organizations like Hiring Our Heroes and Blue Star Families was critical in helping T-Mobile reach its hiring commitment and is a cornerstone for how the company will continue prioritizing and evolving programs and support for military families now and in the years to come. Since 2020, T-Mobile has donated and sponsored over $2M to military and veteran initiatives. The company received the gold standard from GI Jobs Magazine, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Military Spouse Employer and Mentorship Award and is an original signatory of the 4+1 commitment - an initiative that is tackling unemployment among military spouses by encouraging other companies to adopt policies that help military spouses with finding jobs and navigating their own career path. On Nov. 5, in special recognition of how important this community is to T-Mobile, the company partnered with The Mission Continues, an organization that empowers veterans in under-resourced communities, and donated $200K to support their efforts to deploy veteran volunteers to work alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to provide educational resources, tackle food insecurity and to help foster inclusive communities.

In celebration of Veterans Day this week, two T-Mobile employees share their advice on how to prepare for that first civilian job interview after service, something many veterans find daunting.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from T-Mobile on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: T-Mobile

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile

View the original press release on accesswire.com