Wärtsilä Oyj: Wärtsilä President & CEO Håkan Agnevall on sick leave until 25 November

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 November 2024 at 17.00 EET

Wärtsilä President & CEO Håkan Agnevall on sick leave until 25 November

Wärtsilä's President & CEO Håkan Agnevall will be on sick leave due to a planned routine surgery and returns to his position no later than 25 November 2024. During his absence, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President Roger Holm will assume the duties of the CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi

Vice President, Human Resources

Tel: +358 10 709 5010

teija.sarajarvi@wartsila.com

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +358 10 709 1461

hanna-maria.heikkinen@wartsila.com



