Montag, 11.11.2024
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
WKN: 881050 | ISIN: FI0009003727 | Ticker-Symbol: MTA
Tradegate
11.11.24
17:50 Uhr
18,950 Euro
+0,295
+1,58 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
18,80518,91519:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.11.2024 16:00 Uhr
Wärtsilä Oyj: Wärtsilä President & CEO Håkan Agnevall on sick leave until 25 November

Wärtsilä Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 November 2024 at 17.00 EET

Wärtsilä President & CEO Håkan Agnevall on sick leave until 25 November

Wärtsilä's President & CEO Håkan Agnevall will be on sick leave due to a planned routine surgery and returns to his position no later than 25 November 2024. During his absence, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President Roger Holm will assume the duties of the CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Teija Sarajärvi
Vice President, Human Resources
Tel: +358 10 709 5010
teija.sarajarvi@wartsila.com

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 1461
hanna-maria.heikkinen@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,800 professionals in more than 280 locations in 79 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2023, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 6.0 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

