CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday, as investors await upcoming U.S. inflation data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials for additional clues to the Fed's rate trajectory.U.S. reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales and industrial production due later in the week may provide further insights into the health of the world's largest economy as the Presidency and Senate falls into Republican hands, presenting a clear path for Trump to enact any major policy changes.Trump won a second term as president on a platform of steep import taxes, including tariffs as high as 60 percent on China. The focus is now on how quickly Trump will implement his fiscal and protectionist trade policies.Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari indicated at the weekend that tariffs would hurt long-term inflation if global trade partners were to strike back.According to CME Fedwatch, traders currently bet on a 65.9 percent chance for a 25-basis point rate cut in December, and a 34.1 percent chance that rates will remain unchanged.The greenback climbed to near a 7-month high of 1.0628 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.2855 against the pound, off its early lows of 1.0727 and 1.2925, respectively. The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.06 against the euro and 1.26 against the pound.The greenback advanced to a 4-day high of 153.94 against the yen and a 3-1/2-month high of 0.8808 against the franc, from its early lows of 152.61 and 0.8751, respectively. The currency is poised to challenge resistance around 156.00 against the yen and 0.89 against the franc.The greenback touched 1.3950 against the loonie, setting a 5-day high. If the currency rises further, it is likely to test resistance around the 1.40 region.The greenback recovered to 0.6565 against the aussie and 0.5952 against the kiwi, reversing from its early lows of 0.6598 and 0.5977, respectively. The currency is likely to locate resistance around 0.64 against the aussie and 0.58 against the kiwi.