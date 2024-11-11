Telvantis Inc. CFO Interview Now Available for Public Viewing

Telvantis Inc., formerly known as Raadr, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the recent interview with its Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gilcher, conducted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is now available for public viewing.

In this interview, Mr. Gilcher discusses Telvantis' strategic vision, including its organic growth trajectory, acquisition roadmap, and potential path toward uplisting. He also highlights the Company's focus on international expansion, particularly in the high-value SaaS telecommunications sector, underscoring Telvantis' commitment to transparency and growth in the U.S. market.

To watch the full interview and gain insights into Telvantis' ongoing projects and future plans, please follow this link:

"We are thrilled to share our progress and ambitions directly from the NYSE, a landmark moment for Telvantis," stated Mr. Gilcher. "Our growth story is just beginning, and we are excited to communicate the strategic steps we are taking to realize our vision of becoming a globally recognized name in telecommunications and SaaS."

Mr. Gilcher joined Mexedia in April 2024, bringing over 15 years of expertise in capital markets and corporate finance. He has been instrumental in guiding the Company's expansion efforts and acquisition strategies.

Mexedia, Spa Contact:

contact information: ir@telvantis.com

