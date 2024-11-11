Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DXTH | ISIN: US74979T4058 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAADR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAADR INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
11.11.2024 19:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telvantis Inc. CFO Interview Now Available for Public Viewing

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2024 / Telvantis Inc., formerly known as Raadr, Inc. (OTC PINK:RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the recent interview with its Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Gilcher, conducted on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is now available for public viewing.

In this interview, Mr. Gilcher discusses Telvantis' strategic vision, including its organic growth trajectory, acquisition roadmap, and potential path toward uplisting. He also highlights the Company's focus on international expansion, particularly in the high-value SaaS telecommunications sector, underscoring Telvantis' commitment to transparency and growth in the U.S. market.

To watch the full interview and gain insights into Telvantis' ongoing projects and future plans, please follow this link:

YouTube

"We are thrilled to share our progress and ambitions directly from the NYSE, a landmark moment for Telvantis," stated Mr. Gilcher. "Our growth story is just beginning, and we are excited to communicate the strategic steps we are taking to realize our vision of becoming a globally recognized name in telecommunications and SaaS."

Mr. Gilcher joined Mexedia in April 2024, bringing over 15 years of expertise in capital markets and corporate finance. He has been instrumental in guiding the Company's expansion efforts and acquisition strategies.

Relevant Links:

https://mexedia.com/en/

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

Mexedia, Spa Contact:

contact information: ir@telvantis.com

Follow Us on:

X (Twitter): @Telvantis

SOURCE: Telvantis



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.