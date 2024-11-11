Anzeige
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467
11.11.2024
11.11.2024 20:10 Uhr
98 Leser
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to Group Executive Management

Finanznachrichten News

PRESS RELEASE
11 November 2024, Copenhagen, Denmark


FLSmidth announces that Chris Reinbold, President, Mining Products Business Line, is stepping down from his role and will be leaving FLSmidth at the end of November 2024. As FLSmidth continues to transform and position itself for growth, the company has initiated the process of identifying Chris' replacement and expects the process to be concluded in the near future.

"Since the launch of our CORE'26 mining strategy, Chris has played an instrumental role in de-risking and implementing structural improvements within our Mining Products business. I would like to thank Chris for his contributions to FLSmidth over the past four years and I wish him all the best in his future endeavours", comments Mikko Keto, CEO at FLSmidth.

Interim management
Until a replacement is announced, Mike Lefler will support with the day-to-day leadership of the Products Business Line. Mike Lefler currently serves as Vice President and Head of Separation Product Group and has been with FLSmidth for more than 12 years.

Contacts:

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investors Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining and cement industries. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining and cement by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining and cement industries and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.flsmidth.com.

Attachment

  • FLSmidth Press Release Change to Group Executive Management November 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/036fca4a-653a-460c-9d81-80e801802662)

