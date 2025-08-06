Anzeige
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth: Transactions under share buy-back programme

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 20-2025

FLSmidth & Co. A/S
6 August 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark

On 25 June 2025, FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) initiated a share buy-back programme of up to DKK 1.4 billion (ref. Company Announcement no. 12-2025). Under the share buy-back programme, FLSmidth may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 1.4 billion, and no more than 4,600,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 8 percent of the share capital of the company. The share buy-back programme will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the share buy-back programme during the period from 30 July 2025 to 5 August 2025:

Number of shares bought backAverage transaction price (DKK)Total transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement529,500 207,051,750.63
30-07-202520,000395.947,918,754.00
31-07-202520,500390.658,008,423.40
01-08-202521,000380.147,982,952.60
04-08-202520,500374.947,686,183.90
05-08-202520,000378.177,563,448.00
Accumulated under the programme631,500 246,211,512.53

The details of each transaction are attached to this Company Announcement as appendix.

Following these transactions, FLSmidth holds a total of 1,198,502 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.08 percent of the company's total share capital.


Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no. 20-2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/64d7140d-f633-4230-ba42-4a6ab5c7267a)
  • Transaction details - 30 Jul 2025 to 05 Aug 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ab3c2f39-fe7f-485b-bc52-d6999638c1c3)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
