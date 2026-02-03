FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

3 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark



FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth" or the "Company") hereby announces the following notifications received pursuant to sections 38-39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Société Générale S.A. regarding its holdings of shares and financial instruments relating to shares in FLSmidth.

On 2 February 2026, Société Générale S.A. informed FLSmidth that, as of 28 January 2026, its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments with a similar economic effect to holding shares in FLSmidth corresponded to 5.01% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights. Prior to this, Société Générale S.A.'s total holding corresponded to 2.92% of FLSmidth's total share capital and voting rights.

Further, also on 2 February 2026, Société Générale S.A. informed FLSmidth that, as of 29 January 2026, its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments with a similar economic effect to holding shares in FLSmidth had decreased to 3.70% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. For further information, please see the attached notification form.





