Dienstag, 03.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold dreht wieder auf: Goldpreis-Comeback - und diese Bohrung liefert 307 Meter "Gold-System"
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
Tradegate
03.02.26 | 12:13
72,65 Euro
+1,47 % +1,05
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,6573,7016:14
73,6073,7016:13
03.02.2026 15:34 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S major shareholder announcement

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 06-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
3 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark

FLSmidth & Co. A/S ("FLSmidth" or the "Company") hereby announces the following notifications received pursuant to sections 38-39 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Société Générale S.A. regarding its holdings of shares and financial instruments relating to shares in FLSmidth.

On 2 February 2026, Société Générale S.A. informed FLSmidth that, as of 28 January 2026, its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments with a similar economic effect to holding shares in FLSmidth corresponded to 5.01% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights. Prior to this, Société Générale S.A.'s total holding corresponded to 2.92% of FLSmidth's total share capital and voting rights.

Further, also on 2 February 2026, Société Générale S.A. informed FLSmidth that, as of 29 January 2026, its aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments with a similar economic effect to holding shares in FLSmidth had decreased to 3.70% of the Company's total share capital and voting rights.

This announcement is made in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act. For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • FLSmidth Company Announcement no. 06-2026
  • 06-2026_Notification form Société Générale S.A._1
  • 06-2026_Notification form Société Générale S.A._2

