FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth announces changes to the Executive Leadership Team; Qasim Abrahams appointed President, Products Business Line

PRESS RELEASE

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

23 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces that Qasim Abrahams has been appointed President, Products Business Line, effective immediately, succeeding Julian Soles, who will leave the company. In addition, Alanas Kraujalis is appointed interim President, Service Business Line.



This announcement follows the recent appointment of Toni Laaksonen as CEO of FLSmidth. Under Toni's leadership the company is set to leverage its strengthened foundation to accelerate growth, sharpen commercial execution, improve the customer experience and further develop its commercial offerings, while maintaining strong cost discipline. With the majority of the company's revenue being generated through service and aftermarket, a strong technology base is essential to building a robust service pipeline. The Products Business Line plays a critical role in enabling this growth potential. Customers expect a robust portfolio of technologies and solutions that create value across the full lifecycle - from innovation and product delivery to upgrades, service and long-term performance.

Qasim Abrahams is a seasoned leader in the global mining technology and services industry, bringing more than 20 years of leadership and transformational experience across Sub-Saharan Africa and at a global level since joining FLSmidth in 2022.

As President, Products Business Line, Qasim will lead our continued efforts to strengthen the Products business through further optimisation of our global supply chains with a keen emphasis on standardisation, repeatability and engineering discipline. At the same time, Qasim will apply a full-lifecycle mindset, with a strong focus on innovation and technology development carried out in close collaboration with our customers, advancing our minerals processing portfolio to improve productivity, reliability and sustainability for the mining industry.

CEO, Toni Laaksonen, comments: "I am very pleased that Qasim has accepted the role as President, Products Business Line. Qasim has demonstrated strong commitment to our strategic direction and a leadership approach aligned with our values. With his customer-focused mindset and proven leadership capabilities, I am confident he will further strengthen our technology portfolio and support our ambition to grow our market position through closer customer partnerships. I also would like to thank Julian for his valuable contributions to FLSmidth. Under his leadership the Products business has improved its organisational performance, reduced product cost and become a more efficient and cost-effective organisation. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours."



In addition to the change in the Products Business Line leadership, Alanas Kraujalis, Head of Consumables, has been appointed interim President, Service Business Line, effective immediately. In this role, Alanas will work closely with his leadership team to further develop the Service business' strategy to accelerate growth. This includes further developing our service offerings, improving the customer experience and expanding our market position by leveraging the key strategic initiatives implemented over recent years.





Contacts:



Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com



About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachment