Montag, 23.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
WKN: 860885 | ISIN: DK0010234467 | Ticker-Symbol: F6O1
23.02.26 | 12:16
73,80 Euro
+0,89 % +0,65
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2026 13:58 Uhr
FLSmidth A/S: FLSmidth & Co. A/S: Trading in FLSmidth shares by board members, executives and associated persons

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 16-2026
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
23 February 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark


This company announcement discloses the data of transaction(s) made in FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to FLSmidth and have given the company power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in FLSmidth shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find attached statements of such trading in shares issued by FLSmidth.


Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær Sandager, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com
Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com


About FLSmidth

FLSmidth is a full flowsheet technology and service supplier to the global mining industry. We enable our customers to improve performance, lower operating costs and reduce environmental impact. MissionZero is our sustainability ambition towards zero emissions in mining by 2030. We work within fully validated Science-Based Targets, have a clear commitment to improving the sustainability performance of the global mining industry and aim to become carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030. www.fls.com

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no. 16-2026
  • Company Announcement no. 16-2026 Appendix 1
  • Company Announcement no. 16-2026 Appendix 2

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
