FLSmidth A/S: Toni Laaksonen appointed CEO to lead the next phase in FLSmidth's strategic journey focused on accelerating growth

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 08-2026

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

4 February 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark





FLSmidth & Co. A/S (FLSmidth) today announces that Toni Laaksonen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Toni joined FLSmidth as Service Business Line President in June 2025. Toni succeeds Mikko Keto, who in November 2025 informed the Board of Directors of his decision to leave the company to pursue an opportunity outside FLSmidth (ref. Company Announcement no. 44-2025).



The appointment of Toni follows a comprehensive internal and external recruitment process, as announced on 16 November 2025. Following several years of restructuring, FLSmidth is now poised to enter its next phase of strategic and operational development, focused on accelerating growth, enhancing commercial execution, improving the customer experience, continued cost discipline and strengthening organisational culture.

Toni is a seasoned executive in the global mining technology and services industry, bringing more than 15 years of international leadership experience across large-scale service and product operations and customer-centric organisations. His appointment ensures strong continuity in strategy and execution, while also bringing a renewed focus on organisational culture, leadership effectiveness and operational performance, which will be key to driving sustained success in this next phase for the company.



Chair of the Board of Directors, Mads Nipper, comments: "I am extremely pleased that Toni has accepted the role as the next CEO of FLSmidth. Toni is a highly capable leader with deep industry experience, a strong track record of driving profitable growth, improving operational excellence and has a leadership style rooted in empathy and engagement. Since joining FLSmidth, Toni has delivered solid results within the Service Business Line, clearly demonstrating the leaderships capabilities, strategic insight and execution power required to unlock FLSmidth's growth potential. With a strong operational and financial foundation in place, and as the mining industry prepares to enter its next growth cycle, I am very confident in Toni's ability to further build on this platform and lead FLSmidth to the next level".



Toni comments: "I am deeply honoured to take on the role as CEO of FLSmidth. Having worked with and within the mining industry for close to two decades, I have long admired FLSmidth for its leading technologies, strong service offerings and highly skilled people. My experiences with the company so far have only strengthened that conviction. I am impressed by the talent, dedication and engagement of our colleagues around the world. I thrive on driving strong commercial execution and continuous improvement in the customer experience, positioning FLSmidth to capture the exceptional opportunities that lie ahead. Together with all our colleagues, I am excited to build on our strong foundation and lead FLSmidth into its next phase of growth."



In addition to assuming the role as CEO, Toni will on an interim basis maintain his previous role as Service Business Line President. Further announcements on the future organisational structure of the Service business will be made in due course.



In connection with the appointment of Toni as CEO, Mikko Keto will step down from his role and leave FLSmidth with immediate effect. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mikko Keto for his valuable contributions to the company and wish him every success in his future endeavours.







About the new CEO, Toni Laaksonen:

Toni joined FLSmidth from Glaston Corporation, a technology, solutions and service provider for the glass processing industry, where he served as President and CEO. Under his leadership, the company developed its service offerings and global customer support as well as increased service sales by restructuring the global sales and service organisation. Before joining Glaston, Toni held several business, sales and service leadership positions with Metso, Outotec, ABB and Posti Group. In these roles he built a track record of profitability improvement and sales growth through both organic business development and acquisitions. Toni holds a Master of Science degree in technology from Tampere University of Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Vaasa. Toni will be based out of the corporate headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark.





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Andreas Holkjær, +45 24 85 03 84, andh@flsmidth.com

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com

Media

Jannick Denholt, +45 21 69 66 57, jli@flsmidth.com





