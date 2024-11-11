BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended on a bright note on Monday after staying firm right through the day's session, amid optimism about strong corporate performance and expectations of further monetary easing by global central banks.The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,952.06 around mid morning, ended the day with a gain of 105.07 points or 0.89% at 11,902.79.Swiss Re climbed 3.55% after UBS raised the stock's rating to 'buy' and the target price to 136 Swiss francs from 106 francs.Sika, Partners Group, UBS Group, Holcim and Givaudan gained 1.5 to 2.1%.Zurich Insurance Group, ABB and Sandoz Group ended higher by 1.2 to 1.35%. Alcon, Roche Holding, Swatch Group, Straumann Holding, Richemon, VAT Group, SGS, Sonova, Adecco and Lonza Group also posted strong gains.Kuehne + Nagel closed down 1.1%. SIG Group lost 0.7% and Julius Baer edged down marginally.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX