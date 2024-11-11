WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK):Earnings: -$2.09 million in Q3 vs. $1.19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.14 in Q3 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.95 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.Analysts projected -$0.05 per share Revenue: $4.27 million in Q3 vs. $6.67 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX