WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent report by National Center for Health Statistics found that a significant number of U.S. adults are unaware that they are suffering from high blood pressure, according to The Washington Post.The report was based on data collected from around 6,000 individuals from August 2021 to August 2023. The participants underwent a standardized health examination and a median of upto three blood pressure readings.The findings revealed that about 41 percent of the adults are unaware of their high blood pressure condition. Men were more likely to have high blood pressure than women, and were less likely to know about the situation.Among adults aged between 18 to 39, 23 percent suffered from high blood pressure. The prevalence increased to 53 percent among adults aged 40 to 59, and 72 percent among people aged 60 and above.To control hypertension, Mayo Clinic advises people to exercise regularly, eat a healthy diet, limit salt and alcohol intake, quit smoking, follow proper sleep schedule, and control cholesterol and blood sugar levels.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX