WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at Tufts University in Massachusetts found that pistachios are not just tasty snacks, but it consists of lots of health benefits too.They monitored 36 participants aged 40 to 70, half of whom consumed pistachios daily for 12 weeks.Dr Tammy Scott, a neuropsychologist who led the research, said, 'Eating a small amount every day can help protect your vision, especially as you get older.''Pistachios are a nutrient-dense snack providing essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants,' he added.The researchers found that the nuts are also rich in an antioxidant called lutein that can boost 'macular pigment optical density' or MPOD.The increased MPOD protects retina by filtering harmful lights and fighting against degeneration.The Daily Express reported that participants who had low lutein were asked to consume two ounces of pistachios daily during the trial, which was double than the normal intake.At the end of six weeks, their lutein levels increased significantly, and the same doubled by the end of the study.