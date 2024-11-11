The Korea Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board (IPTAB has concluded that three of Aspen Aerogel's patents regarding improved hydrophobic aerogel material are invalidated.

The conclusion came after IPTAB found that the patents did not fulfill the necessary condition to be granted, including lack of description, inventiveness, and novelty.

IPTABs ruling is in line with the Korea Trade Commission (KTC) conclusion earlier this year that patent infringement claims from Aspen Aerogels were without merit.

Beerenberg has always claimed the accusations from Aspen Aerogels were wrong.

"After having been falsely accused of patent infringement for a number of years, we are satisfied with winning the case in IPTAB," says CEO Arild Apelthun.

Beerenberg, which specializes in high-end insulations solutions has been waiting for this decision.

"We hope that this eliminates any uncertainties relating to the product and look forward to offer quality insulation to our clients," says SVP Business Development Geir Harris.

About Beerenberg AS

Beerenberg has delivered cost efficient solutions to a wide range of industrial enterprises for 47 years. Beerenberg is one of the leading suppliers of maintenance and modifications services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf as well as a global provider of robotic services and insulating products. The Group's expertise covers the entire life cycle of the petroleum industry from field studies and newbuilds to maintenance, modifications, and lifetime extensions. The operational activities are organized in Beerenberg Services and its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Bergen, Beerenberg has offices in Stavanger and Skien in Norway and in Poland, UK, South-Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Brasil. For more information, please visit www.beerenberg.com.

