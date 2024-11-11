CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see October numbers for its M2 money stock, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. M2 is expected to rise 1.5 percent on year, up from 1.3 percent in September.Australia will see October results for the surveys of business confidence and conditions from National Australia Bank, as well as Westpac's November index for consumer sentiment. In September, business conditions were as +7 and confidence was at -2; in October, the Westpac index jumped 6.2 percent.Indonesia will release September data for retail sales; in August, sales were up 5.8 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX