TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock was up 1.2 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 1,249.8 trillion yen.That was shy of expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent but was unchanged from the September reading following a downward revision from 1.3 percent.The M3 money stock was up an annual 0.7 percent for the second straight month, while the L money stock increased 3.2 percent on year for the third straight month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX