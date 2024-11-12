Stabilus SE, the motion control solutions specialist, reported a significant decline in profits for the 2024 fiscal year, despite a 7.5% increase in revenue to €1.31 billion. The preliminary annual surplus dropped to €72.0 million from €103.3 million the previous year, primarily due to depreciation related to the Destaco acquisition and higher taxes. This mixed financial performance has led to cautious sentiment among investors, who are eagerly anticipating the company's business outlook for the coming year, set to be released on December 9th.

Financial Stability and Market Outlook

The company's financial stability remains a focal point, with the finance director highlighting progress in reducing net debt by over €50 million in the last six months of fiscal 2024. Stabilus aims to lower its debt ratio significantly below 2.0 in the next two to three years, potentially strengthening its financial position. However, technical indicators suggest uncertainty in the stock's performance, with the share price falling below the 50-day moving average and the 21-day line showing signs of weakness. Market observers note a recent slowdown in industrial business, contributing to investor hesitancy despite solid quarterly results.

