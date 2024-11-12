NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a renewal of a risk modification order submitted by Swedish Match USA, Inc. (Swedish Match), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), for eight General snus products.As part of the authorization, the agency granted use of the modified risk claim to reach more adults 21+ who smoke or use traditional tobacco products. The agency concluded that renewing the General snus risk modification order will significantly reduce harm and the risk of tobacco-related disease to individual tobacco users and benefit the health of the population as a whole.Philip Morris International said its affiliates have secured 13 of the 16 modified risk tobacco product (MRTP) authorizations that the FDA has granted, demonstrating the company's commitment to a smoke-free future.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX