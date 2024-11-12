LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment data from the UK and economic confidence from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data. The jobless rate is forecast to edge up to 4.1 percent in the three months to September from 4.0 percent in the preceding period.In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final inflation data for October. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 2.0 percent in October from 1.6 percent in September.Also, consumer prices from Romania and retail sales and current account figures from Turkey are due.At 2.30 am ET, consumer price data is due from Hungary. Inflation is forecast to rise to 3.5 percent in October from 3.0 percent in September.At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is forecast to edge up to 13.2 in November from 13.1 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX