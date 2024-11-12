ORBCOMM Inc.: Latest generation of ORBCOMM's dry container monitoring solution can detect unauthorized container access, identify possible fires and reveal container damage

New integrated sensor pod is designed to enhance cargo safety and container security.

STERLING, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ORBCOMM introduced the latest generation of its dry container IoT solution, designed to increase container security, protect cargo integrity and improve asset visibility. Shipping lines can use the new technology to investigate the possibility of fire, detect unauthorized container access, receive alerts to possible container damage and provide higher levels of asset visibility to customers.

"Container fires, contraband and container damage are growing problems and pose significant threats to shipping lines, shippers and BCOs," said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM's GM and SVP of Maritime IoT. "That's why in 2024, we will ship over one million dry container devices. Our solution makes dry containers smarter through advanced cargo protection, added container security and improved visibility so that customers can reduce cargo risk, lower operational costs, increase asset longevity and protect against claims."





The solution-powered by ORBCOMM's new CT 1010 monitoring device-adds sensor-based monitoring inside the container. Time of flight and light sensors determine door openings and closings. Ambient temperature and infrared sensors detect heat changes inside and outside the container. Motion, shock and tamper sensors detect asset movement, impacts and removal of the device. Improved solar power harvesting and power management maximizes the amount and frequency of reporting possible. Data and alerts are provided through ORBCOMM's cloud-based platforms to crew via onboard vessel networks and onshore through APIs to customers' and third-party platforms.

For more information and to see a demo of all ORBCOMM's container telematics solutions, drop by stand G22 at Intermodal Europe.

Also, join us on Wednesday November 13 from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm CET in the conference theatre, where Christian Allred, ORBCOMM's GM & SVP of Maritime IoT will participate in a panel discussion about the latest in IoT technology.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

