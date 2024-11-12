Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Die KI-Revolution ist der Super-Megatrend, der Anleger reich machen kann
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCUG | ISIN: US68555P1003 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
ORBCOMM INC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.11.2024 07:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ORBCOMM Inc.: Latest generation of ORBCOMM's dry container monitoring solution can detect unauthorized container access, identify possible fires and reveal container damage

Finanznachrichten News

New integrated sensor pod is designed to enhance cargo safety and container security.

STERLING, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today ORBCOMM introduced the latest generation of its dry container IoT solution, designed to increase container security, protect cargo integrity and improve asset visibility. Shipping lines can use the new technology to investigate the possibility of fire, detect unauthorized container access, receive alerts to possible container damage and provide higher levels of asset visibility to customers.

"Container fires, contraband and container damage are growing problems and pose significant threats to shipping lines, shippers and BCOs," said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM's GM and SVP of Maritime IoT. "That's why in 2024, we will ship over one million dry container devices. Our solution makes dry containers smarter through advanced cargo protection, added container security and improved visibility so that customers can reduce cargo risk, lower operational costs, increase asset longevity and protect against claims."

CT-1010-2000px

The solution-powered by ORBCOMM's new CT 1010 monitoring device-adds sensor-based monitoring inside the container. Time of flight and light sensors determine door openings and closings. Ambient temperature and infrared sensors detect heat changes inside and outside the container. Motion, shock and tamper sensors detect asset movement, impacts and removal of the device. Improved solar power harvesting and power management maximizes the amount and frequency of reporting possible. Data and alerts are provided through ORBCOMM's cloud-based platforms to crew via onboard vessel networks and onshore through APIs to customers' and third-party platforms.

For more information and to see a demo of all ORBCOMM's container telematics solutions, drop by stand G22 at Intermodal Europe.

Also, join us on Wednesday November 13 from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm CET in the conference theatre, where Christian Allred, ORBCOMM's GM & SVP of Maritime IoT will participate in a panel discussion about the latest in IoT technology.

About ORBCOMM
ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

ORBCOMM media contact
Lina Paerez
SVP of Global Marketing and Communications
+1 613.875.1485
paerez.lina@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a598f303-7835-4371-934c-921cd4424ca9


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.