WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) announced an agreement to acquire the Automatic Identification System data services business of ORBCOMM Inc. The AIS business is a provider of satellite data services used to track and monitor vessels, enhancing maritime visibility and delivering critical insights that support business intelligence and decision-making for government and commercial clients worldwide. ORBCOMM's AIS data services will be integrated within the S&P Global Market Intelligence division of S&P Global. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.S&P Global also announced it has entered into an agreement to take a strategic equity position in ORBCOMM.