AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch inflation remained stable in October, revised from a slight increase estimated initially, the latest report from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent in October, the same as in September. In the initial estimate, the inflation rate was 3.6 percent.The price developments of motor fuels and energy led to an increase in inflation, whereas the price developments of foreign consumption, recreation, and culture largely restrained the price rise, the agency said.Housing and utility costs were 1.2 percent more expensive, and prices for miscellaneous goods and services rose by 0.69 percent.Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, remained stable at 3.3 percent, as estimated.