PULLACH (dpa-AFX) - Sixt SE (SIX2.F), a German car rental company, on Tuesday reported a nearly stable consolidated earnings before taxes, as revenues grew 10 percent from last year, with three geographical segments substantially contributing to the growth.For the quarter, the Group's consolidated earnings before taxes or EBT stood at 246 million euros. However, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA rose to 542.4 million euros from 473.3 million euros.Corporate EBITDA, which includes fleet-related depreciation and fleet-related interest, reached 300.1 million euros in the quarter, slightly higher than last year's 294.0 million euros.For the third quarter, Group revenue rose to 1.24 billion euros from last year's 1.13 billion euro. The Group said its growth was driven by continued investments in the fleet, the network, the brand and digitalization.Looking ahead, the Group said it now expects consolidated earnings before taxes, or EBT, of around 340 million euros for the full year. It had earlier expected EBT to be around 340 million - 390 million euros, with current market expectations being 352 million euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX