MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 AG (1U1.DE), a telecommunications provider, Tuesday reported revenue of 3.017 billion for the first 9 months of 2024, 0.5 percent lower than 3.032 billion euros in the same period a year ago.Service revenues grew 2.5 percent year-over-year to 2.479 billion euros, while hardware revenues declined to 538.5 million euros from 612.9 million euros.EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes decreased 21 percent to 287.5 million euros from 363.7 million euros last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 463 million euros, down 9.4 percent from 511.1 million euros in the previous year.Earnings per share declined 22.9 percent to 1.11 euros from 1.44 euros a year ago.In the first 9 months, customer contracts increased 90,000 to 16.35 million.Looking ahead, the company has lowered its fiscal 2024 service revenue outlook to about 3.31 billion euros from nearly 3.33 billion euros guided earlier. This compares with 3.243 billion posted in 2023.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX